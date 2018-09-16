Royalton, N.Y. - A fatal accident on Saturday evening in Niagara County has been tied to a driver now facing DWI charges.

Sheriff James Voutour says the accident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Route 77/Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Royalton, involving a car pulled over to the shoulder of the road. Voutour says another vehicle coming up from behind then struck the stopped vehicle.

Voutour explained, "According to the driver of the stopped car - they had pulled over to clean the windshield due to the poor visibility with the sunset. As they were on the side of the road with hazards on, the second vehicle rear - ended the first one. Outside of that first vehicle was the passenger. The passenger sustained very serious injuries."

Sheriff Voutour says the passenger, identified as 58-year-old Mary Baccari of Ransomville, was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Voutour says the driver of the vehicle that hit the stopped car, identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Miles of Royalton, is also charged with 2nd Degree Vehicular Manslaughter. Miles may face other charges pending the investigation.

Miles if being held in lieu of $20,000 bail at the Niagara County Jail.

