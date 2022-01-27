Niagara Co. company to expand; create 10 new jobs

Packaging manufacturer Bison Bag will build a 45,000 square-foot addition in the Town of Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara company that makes packaging, mainly for the food industry, is expanding after outgrowing its current space.

Bison Bag, whose customers include Rich Products and Rosina Foods, will build a 45,000 square-foot addition at the site of its Crown Avenue facility in the Town of Lockport. The move will create 10 new jobs, with 90 current jobs being retained.

As part of the $40 million project, the company will also buy new machinery and equipment.

“Bison Bag’s continued success is the result of our team’s dedication and commitment to quality and customer care. We look forward to the next phase of expanding and investing in our products, service, and team,” said Bison Bag Co. President Scott Zgoda. “We are grateful to Empire State Development for providing us with an opportunity to advance our business. Western New York is an Ideal place for us to operate, service our customer base, and further expand our offerings.”