The Art of Wood hosted by the Niagara Art Trail

WRIGHTS CORNERS, N.Y. — Looking to see one of a kind unique art pieces?

The Niagara Art Trail is hosting the first ever display of woodworks, 'The Art of Wood.' The display will showcase people from the Lockport Woodworkers Club, and their handcrafted wood items.

The display will begin on Saturday, August 12 with an opening reception from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 3976 Lockport Olcott Road, in Wrights Corners. The display will go until September 9 for those unable to attend the opening reception.

The opening reception is family friendly, and free to attend. There will be woodwork members present with a "show and tell" portion for guests, a hands-on kids table, refreshments, and more.

The Woodworkers Club is made up of people from the Niagara County area who have an interest in woodworking and woodturning. Anyone interested in joining is welcome, as the only requirement is to have a willingness to share your interests and ability in a useful way for projects. The membership fee is $20 a year, and the group meets the second Saturday of each month at the Dale association in Lockport.

