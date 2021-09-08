Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World extends season through September

Weather permitting, the amusement park says it plans on staying open on Saturdays and Sundays through September.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World announced Wednesday that it is extending its season.

Weather permitting, the amusement park says it plans on staying open on Saturdays and Sundays through the remainder of September. The amusement park would be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The water park officially opened for the season on August 28. The new operators had hoped to have the park up and running by July but ran into a few delays. The owners told 2 On Your Side that opening late in the season serves as a valuable dress rehearsal of sorts for the future.