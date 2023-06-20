Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World brings in outside partners for second full season

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — With its second full season now underway, Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World has introduced new rides, new shows and a new hybrid food service model at the former Fantasy Island theme park on Grand Island.
The 85-acre theme park at 2400 Grand Island Blvd. reopened for weekends May 27 under operator IB Parks & Entertainment LLC, moving to a seven-day schedule June 23. Most of its water park is operational, along with its kiddie park and a handful of thrill rides, including the Silver Comet wooden rollercoaster.
Another eight rides are slated to come on board throughout this summer, including the Flying Witch indoor “dark” coaster; the Sea Dragon swinging ship; the Serpent roller coaster; the Caterpillar flat ride; and the Miner Mike Family Coaster. But lots of work remains to be done. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.