NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum on Sunday celebrated of women in aviation.

It's all about promoting women in the field. The number of female pilots is low. They represent somewhere between 6 and 7 percent of all pilots.

"You can be anything in the aviation that you want to be, and there are no limits," pilot Frances Englund said. "It would be wonderful to see the percentages close to 50/50. I'm not going to see that in my lifetime, but with the pilot shortage that we are already experiencing, this is an opportunity to get the message home that anyone, male or female, can be a pilot."

She says the pilot population is getting older and that younger people are needed to enter the field.

Sunday's five-hour event helped mark the 110th anniversary of the first woman to earn a pilot's license.

