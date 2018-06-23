BUFFALO, NY - The Sabres have six draft picks on day two of the NHL draft in Dallas. Keep track of them here:

Second Round:

With the number 32 overall draft pick, the Buffalo Sabres have drafted defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

The team shared this picture of Dahlin and Samuelsson Saturday afternoon:

Fourth Round:

Then, the 94th pick overall was forward Matej Pekar - named the USHL Rookie of the Year.

With their second, fourth round pick the Sabres selected another Swedish defenseman in Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117th overall).

Fifth Round:

The Sabres continue to load up on the blue line and draft Finnish defenseman, Miska Kukkonen with the 125th overall pick.

