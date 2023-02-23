NFTA unveils winning design in Black History Month art contest

The winning design features Black inventor Garrett Morgan who created the traffic light.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA and WNY Urban Art Collective unveiled the winning artwork for this year's Black History Month contest.

The winning design, by local artist TyShaun Tyson, will be featured on the exterior of NFTA Metro buses. His design features Black inventor Garrett Morgan who created the traffic light.

"Celebrating art is something we take great pride in here at the NFTA, and this year we are thrilled to congratulate TyShaun Tyson, a very well known local artist who created this beautiful work," said Kimberly Minkel, NFTA executive director. "To this day, Morgan's invention is helping to save lives and keep our streets safe."

Tyson said he's been creating art for as long as he can remember. He said he applied and submitted his design just an hour before the contest deadline.

"I'm very, very happy that I did and that I was selected for this opportunity," said Tyson. "It's a true honor."

Tyson does digital art, as well as paintings, murals and small-scale commissioned artwork.

"I'm really excited! I am curious which route they are going to be on. Throughout high school and as a kid, young adult I took public transportation all the time before I started driving," said Tyson. "There were certain routes that I took, so when I woke up this morning I was wondering which bus routes it will actually be on. Regardless the routes they're on, I'm excited to hopefully see them in passing."