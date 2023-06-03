NFTA unveils new lighting at Buffalo Freedom Wall

The wall features African American leaders who helped shape civil rights and American history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Transit Authority unveiled the results of its beautification project at the Buffalo Freedom Wall.

On Monday, new light was shone on the wall. A new lighting system was installed to brighten the wall.

The public art features African American leaders who helped shape civil rights and American history.

"I can't imagine, once we illuminate these great figures who are representative of freedom, social justice, entertainment, education, medicine, science how that illumination is going to act as examples for our children and our children's children." Executive Director, Terry Alford said.

Funding for the project was secured by Senator Tim Kennedy and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

