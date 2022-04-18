NFTA to still require masks as of Monday night

NFTA said it's trying to figure out what to decide, but right now the mask mandate will remain in place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, TSA said it will no longer enforce masking on public transportation, including planes.

The decision comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mandate saying the CDC failed to adequately explain its reasons for the order.

Also, last week the Biden administration announced it was extending the mandate for another two weeks due to rising COVID cases. As of Monday night, it's still recommending masking which is adding a little confusion.

"Right now we are reviewing the ruling. And we are working with TSA, and also our government and healthcare partners to kind of figure out what we're going to do, and what next steps will take, but for the most part, everything is going to be staying exactly the same.....We want to do whatever we can do to improve the health and make sure that things are safe for both our riders and our travelers," Helen Tederous, Director of Public Relations said.

NFTA said it is working with local and state health leaders on when it will drop the mask mandate.