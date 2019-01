BUFFALO, N.Y. — Metro bus and rail riders, listen up.

The NFTA is going to start letting you use your phone in place of a ticket.

The agency announced that it's going to use a smartphone app where riders can buy tickets and show them to the operator to get on, with no more waiting in line at the ticket kiosk.

The NFTA is still finalizing some things, but it should be active by the start of April.