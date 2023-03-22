NFTA to host information session about upcoming transit police exam

It will be held at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Saturday, March 25, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) will be hosting an information night in an effort to recruit candidates for the Transit Police.

The session will show the community what's involved in being a part of the Transit Police force. There will also be information on how to apply for the upcoming police exam.

It will be held at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Saturday, March 25, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

“We want people to understand that we put an emphasis on community policing. Our goal is to build a team that reflects the community we serve,” said police chief Brian Patterson.

“This session allows us to bridge the gap with the public, and share the many opportunities for advancement, great benefits, and job security they can take advantage of when they become a member of the Transit Police Force.”