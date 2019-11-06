BUFFALO, N.Y. — Metro ridership has gone up in recent years, and on Tuesday night, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is holding a special workshop.

The event's aim is to get feedback on plans to expand the Metro rail into Amherst, connecting the University at Buffalo's North and South campuses.

There will be illustrations of the proposed changes, along with experts to answer any questions about the project.

The workshop will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the UB South campus in Hayes Hall.

