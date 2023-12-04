NFTA calling on artists to create murals at DL&W Railroad Station

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is calling on artists to create murals at the DL&W Railroad Station.
The NFTA is looking to create new works of art focusing on several themes, including traveling, the Great Lakes, and Buffalo's history.
The deadline to apply is May 5, and more information is available on the NFTA's website.
"Art is so important to us. As you can see behind me, we have some public art, and so we're just trying to expand that. We really want this project to come together and be something the entire community can come and enjoy," Kelly Khatib, the NFTA communications manager, told 2 On Your Side.
The project will happen over the summer.
The DL&W Station is expected to open this time next year.
