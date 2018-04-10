BUFFALO, NY — One of the stations along the Metro Rail line will soon have a new name.

A NFTA spokesperson announced that the southernmost station on the Metro Rail line, the station that takes you to Canalside and Sabres games, will be called the Buffalo Creek Casino Station at Canalside.

According to the NFTA, the branding will earn them $130,000 over the next four years.

"We're really excited about it. It's a great source of revenue and it helps to keep costs low and I think it'll be very visually interesting for people," said Helen Tederous, the NFTA spokesperson.

The new signage and colors could be up by New Year's Day. The NFTA is still considering getting sponsors for other stations as well.

