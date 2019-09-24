BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is seeking community feedback on the Metro Rail Expansion Project.

A public forum will be held Tuesday, September 24th from 5-7 p.m. at Sweet Home Middle School.

Organizers will discuss traffic and environmental impacts of the proposed project, as well as updates to the design concepts.

"We want to give the public the opportunity to review and comment on the design updates and to preview the impacts and potential mitigation measures prior to issuing the DEIS," said Kim Minkel, NFTA Executive Director. "This is a chance for the community to provide input on the preliminary environmental findings in a casual forum prior to holding and official public hearing early next year."

Sweet Home Middle School is located at 4150 Maple Road in Amherst. The meeting will take place in the school cafeteria.

