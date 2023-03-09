NFTA Transit Police recruiting new officers

Applications for the 2023 Transit Police exam are now open on the NFTA website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking to get your start in law enforcement one local agency is seeking applications.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Transit Police is recruiting new members. They are looking for qualified applicants that will work to ensure the safety of the community using transportation services in the Niagara Frontier.

“The Transit Police is a growing department that oversees public safety in many areas offering a wide range of exciting opportunities,” said NFTA police chief Brian Patterson. “We are committed to community policing and a diverse work environment that provides professional growth, competitive pay, and benefits for those that want to connect and serve.”

The application fee is $25 and can be paid with a certified check, money order, or personal check that is made payable to the NFTA. The payment can be mailed or dropped off at 181 Ellicott St., Buffalo.