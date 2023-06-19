NFTA operating off Sunday schedule due to holiday

You can find more information about the routes on the NFTA website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just a reminder for Metro riders on Juneteenth.

The bus and rail will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday in observance of the historic day.

Over this past weekend, the NFTA's Adventure Bus returned.

The Adventure Bus will take people from the main bus terminal in downtown Buffalo to several Erie County and New York State parks. You can catch the bus Saturdays this summer starting June 17. It is free and open to anyone who wants a ride.

The bus will take you to a different park every Saturday.

It was so popular last year, they expanded the schedule this year.