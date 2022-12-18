x
NFTA looking for artists to submit designs to be featured on buses

The NFTA said submissions should be eye-catching, engaging, and colorful.
Credit: NFTA

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is looking for Western New Yorkers to submit designs that will be featured on a metro bus to celebrate Black History Month in February.

This year's Black Excellence Art Project theme is Black inventors. The NFTA said submissions for this should be eye-catching, engaging, and colorful. They can be new or existing works of art. 

The deadline for submissions will be on Thursday, Dec. 22. 

A committee from the NFTA and the WNY Urban Arts Collective will review entries starting on Dec. 27.

To see full entry details and requirements, you can click the link here.

