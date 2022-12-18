NFTA looking for artists to submit designs to be featured on buses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is looking for Western New Yorkers to submit designs that will be featured on a metro bus to celebrate Black History Month in February.
This year's Black Excellence Art Project theme is Black inventors. The NFTA said submissions for this should be eye-catching, engaging, and colorful. They can be new or existing works of art.
The deadline for submissions will be on Thursday, Dec. 22.
A committee from the NFTA and the WNY Urban Arts Collective will review entries starting on Dec. 27.
To see full entry details and requirements, you can click the link here.
RELATED VIDEO: