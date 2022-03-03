NFTA looking to fill open positions

The NFTA is hoping to recruit people who are interested in operator and mechanic positions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is short on bus drivers and needs a little help. Since January, the NFTA has had an open job fair called "Workforce Wednesdays."

The NFTA is hoping to recruit people who are interested in operator and mechanic positions. The starting pay for bus operators is $16.33 and for mechanics it's $21.76.

According to Helen Tederous with the NFTA, they are currently about 16 operators short.

"That is creating a tremendous challenge for us to operate so that we did have to restrict or reduce service which is terrible, we don't want to do that, so we are hoping to recruit and hire more operators and mechanics over the next couple of weeks," Tederous said.

She went on to say that they usually don't recruit significantly this time of year, but they really need help right now.

If you are interested in applying for an open position, you can go to the University Station on Main Street. Recruiters are at the bus station every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

