NFTA K9 unit in Utah for NBA All-Star game

K9 Eiko and their handler Officer Elliot Justinger are in Salt Lake City, Utah for the NBA All-Star game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is sending another K9 unit to a major sporting event to help with security.

K9 Eiko and their handler Officer Elliot Justinger are in Salt Lake City, Utah for the NBA All-Star game.

They arrived in Utah on Tuesday. Eiko is an Explosive Detection Canine and will work at various events during the All-Star weekend.

This is their first security detail for the NBA. They worked the Super Bowl in California last year.

NFTA Transit Police K9 Unit has been busy this year already.