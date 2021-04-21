NFTA inviting public to take part in Customer Satisfaction survey

Annual bus and rail survey will cover topics ranging from wait times to safety and cleanliness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) wants to know what you think of its service and what, if anything, it can do to improve the ridership experience.

The authority is launching its annual Metro bus and rail Customer Satisfaction survey. It will cover a variety of topics ranging from wait times to safety and cleanliness. This year there is also a section dedicated to the NFTA's service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage customers to take our survey, said Tom George, Director of Public Transit. The survey helps us collect important feedback from our customers and provides valuable insight on how we can better serve our riding community in the future.”

Those who take part in the survey and provide a valid email address or phone nuimber will be eligible for a drawing to win monthly Metro passes. Winners will be notified by June 30. All information will remain confidential and not be used for any other purpose.