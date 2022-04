The agency said shortly after the attack, NFTA police conducted a full security sweep at every bus and metro rail station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA said that it's increasing security following the subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The agency said shortly after the attack NFTA police conducted a full security sweep at every bus and metro rail station.

Officers were seen earlier Tuesday night at the customer service center on Ellicott Street.