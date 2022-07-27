NFTA holding public meeting on new rural bus routes in Niagara County

In addition to route changes for the Rural Transportation bus service, it is also being renamed Connect Niagara.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Route changes are coming to the NFTA's Niagara Rural Transportation bus service, which is soon to be called the Connect Niagara bus service.

The NFTA will host two public meetings next week in Niagara County to discuss the proposed route changes. Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal presented the plan to the county legislature in June and is now seeking public comment on the routes.

“Our goal is to provide a consistent and frequent bus schedule that ties directly into existing NFTA bus routes to complete a more comprehensive bus system across Niagara County,” Meal said. “Riders will be able to use their ticket to transfer between the systems so we anticipate the integration being seamless.”

The first meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Lockport in the Niagara County Courthouse on 175 Hawley St. starting at 5 p.m. The second will take place in Niagara Falls on Thursday, Aug. 5 in the Niagara Falls City Council Chamber on 745 Main St. starting at 6 p.m.