NFTA fare payment system changes coming this year

Turnstiles will be used starting this summer at Metro Rail stations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a multi-million dollar project that's been in the works for several years and you paid for it. Monday, we got an update on the Metro Rail turnstiles.

Our partners at Investigative Post reported in 2019 that the plan was to have them up and running in 2020. But you can see them covered with plastic not being used.

The $22-million project will help ensure people pay for tickets when they ride the Metro Rail underground, and it will also provide data to the NFTA about who is riding the trains and when.

The new account-based system will also be used for buses and uses a card or your phone.

"It's going to give us a lot of great data, really complete data. Modern data. So we will know who is going on the buses, who is going on the rail, what time, how they're using our system and that it is really gonna be helpful for planning and for data-based decisions that we make," says NFTA Director of Public Affairs Helen Tederous. "It will be much, much more convenient for people who don't want to carry cash."

"Were they supposed to be used in 2020? Is there a delay?" asked 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

"No, I mean, there is a delay and there has been due to COVID and supply chain and really this is a phased project. So we're not going to start right off of the get-go with turnstiles that are working. We really want people to get used to them, so they are not turned on. They are going to be like that for a while," said Tederous.

It's the first update to the way fare is collected in more than twenty years.

It's an account-based system for the Metro Rail and buses. You'll load money onto a card and use the card to get a ride. Eventually, you'll be able to use your phone, too.

"So you'll tap it when you go in. You still have the option of using cash, as well, so that will be new and much anticipated by our riders," said Tederous.

2 On Your Side asked if this will help stop people from riding underground without paying.

"It's hard to say. There's not a number to be honest with you. You know, we do anticipate that it will help revenue. It's kind of a small part of the benefits to this new program," says Tederous.