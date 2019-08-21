BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans to expand the metro rail up to University at Buffalo's North Campus is gaining momentum.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority held a special workshop in June to get feedback on plans to expand the Metro rail, displaying illustrations of the proposed changes. The workshop also had experts available to answer any questions about the project.

Nearly two months later the NFTA announced it has completed the environmental review process for the project, and it is once again looking for input from the community. A survey has been posted online asking people for their thoughts on things like station designs, bike lanes, and crosswalks, ahead of next month's public meeting.

The next meeting is Tuesday, September 24 at the Sweet Home Middle School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

