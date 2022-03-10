NFTA announces new police chief

Police Chief Brian Patterson will take over for Chief George Gast who was with the NFTA for 13 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced on Thursday the appointment of a new police chief.

Police Chief Brian Patterson will take over for Chief George Gast who was with the NFTA for 13 years before he retired last week.

“We are excited that the new chief will add his expertise, professionalism, and ability to lead the Transit Police department keeping the NFTA and the community we serve safe and secure” said NFTA Executive Director Kim Minkel.

Patterson will be the fifth NFTA Police Chief. He has previously served as Police Chief supervising downtown Buffalo and its business district.

“I’m thrilled to serve as police chief and continue to work alongside the dedicated police officers,” Patterson said. “We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the Western New York community with excellence and high priority on community engagement, transparency and accountability.”

Patterson holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He also has worked at Medaille College in the Social Sciences Department, teaching Criminal Justice classes.