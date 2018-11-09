BUFFALO, NY - On this September 11, NFTA Transit Authority Police announced the death of one of their own K9's, named after a firefighter who died while responding to the attack at ground zero.

The black lab, named "Rogan," was named after New York City firefighter Matthew Rogan of Ladder 11.

Rogan and his partner, Officer Mark Martinelli, both retired from the transit authority police department in 2016.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing today of K9 Rogan. K9 Rogan was born in 2004 [...] Rogan and his partner Officer Mark Martinelli graduated from the TSA/DHS K9 Training Academy at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio Texas in 2006. Officer Martinelli and K9 Rogan retired from the Transit Authority Police Department in 2016," the NFTA wrote on their Facebook.

You can view the original post here.

Rest easy, Rogan, and thank you for your service.

© 2018 WGRZ