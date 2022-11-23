NFTA announced change at University Station for renovations

A bus shuttle will be provided between LaSalle and University Stations every 20 minutes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Riders of the Metrorail need to be aware of upcoming station closure.

On Wednesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) shared an alert that the University Station will be closed Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for interior renovation starting on Monday, Dec. 5.

Metrorail service will end at LaSalle station and a shuttle will run between LaSalle and University stations every 20 minutes.

Part of the interior renovations include replacing panel liners over stairs and escalators.

Bus service for the University Station loop will not be affected by the station closure.