NFL kickoff game forecast for SoFi Stadium

Thursday's game will come at the tail end of an extreme heat wave in southern California that has persisted for over a week.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Heading to L.A. to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Kickoff? You can pack on the clothes, but heavy on the sun and protection.

As of Tuesday night, nearly the entire state of California is under an Excessive Heat Warning as extremely high temperatures continue in what will be over a week-long heat wave. There's a serious threat of heat exhaustion and a high fire danger as well with how hot and dry it will be.

Specifically for Los Angeles, the city and surrounding area are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Friday. Afternoon high temperatures each day of the warning could reach or be above 100 degrees. This is not a heat index value but actual air temperature. Nights won't be much cooler either with overnight lows only cooling off into the mid-70s.

SoFi Stadium is included in the Excessive Heat Warning too. Specifically for Thursday, temperatures will start in the low 70s and quickly rise into the low-mid 90s in Inglewood. It'll be a bright and sunny gameday with barely a breeze.

Those heading to southern California should prepare for the extreme heat ahead of time. Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing (Bills gear) is best when dealing with hot conditions. More importantly, staying hydrated, finding shade, and taking breaks in air conditioning will be critical each day in L.A.

For those who might be staying for the weekend, relief from the heat is in sight as the ridge of high pressure keeping the forecast steamy finally breaks down over the weekend. It'll still be warm each day with highs in the mid-80s and the chance for a few showers Saturday and Sunday.