NF Underground Railroad Center offering free admission this weekend

Friday, August 28 is John Lewis Day. To celebrate, the Heritage Center is offering free admission all weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — This weekend the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Center is offering free admission to honor the late civil rights icon and congressman, Rep. John Lewis.

Lewis, who died last month, was a young leader during the Civil Rights Movement and had been at the forefront in the fight for racial equality ever since.

The Center has proclaimed Friday "John Lewis Day" and is offering free admission all weekend. It's a way for the Center to highlight Lewis's lifelong message of striving for racial equality and fighting against voter suppression.

The Center is inviting all people to learn the story behind his activism and other stories of perseverance the museum features.