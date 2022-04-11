News 2 You: This week in news history, a new home for the Sabres and birth control shots were first approved

It all made news this very week in decades past, and we look back on when these items, and more, were News 2 You.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 years ago this week was when a Wellsville man named Paul Ceglia, who had filed a lawsuit claiming half ownership of Facebook, contending he helped Mark Zuckerberg create what would become the social media giant, was himself brought before a judge for allegedly forging documents to help him make his case.

However, while on house arrest, he fled.

Last known to be in Ecuador, Ceglia remains a fugitive who has yet to stand trial for the crimes he was charged with.

Meanwhile, an Obama administration program forcing schools to feed students food which was healthier for them, wasn't going down well with the kids

"Cooked squash, lentils, cooked spinach and broccoli," lamented one Kenmore student, who could not hold back her disappointment over some of the menu selections at the time.

A 2 On Your Side You Paid For It investigation at the time revealed that not only were the new type of required menu items more costly for taxpayers to supply, but more of it was ending up in the trash than in stomachs. Menu modifications have been enacted since.

20 years ago this week, sporting new uniforms with Drew Bledsoe under center, the Buffalo Bills had by midway through their season won more games than they had the previous year.

When Bledsoe's former team, the New England Patriots, paid their annual visit to Orchard park they brought many of their fans with them, many of whom still held a soft spot for Bledsoe.

"Can we have him back please? We'll throw in a couple of draft picks and we'll even give you Tom Brady!" exclaimed one Patriots fan prior to entering the game, and whose mind may have been changed after Brady went 22 of 26 and tossed 3 touchdowns while attaining a QB rating of 147.6 in leading the Patriots to a 38-7 victory, at the start of what would be his dominance over the Bills.

That same week, Buffalo police were crestfallen over the loss of one of their own. Officer James Shields, while in pursuit suspected robbers from a holdup which turned out to have been staged by store clerks, was killed when he crashed his cruiser into a tree on Delaware avenue near Bryant.

If you go there today, you will find a memorial to his end of watch affixed to the dame tree, the bark of which still bears the scars of the tragedy that occurred there this week in 2002.

30 years ago this week, the Buffalo Sabres ownership gathered the press, politicians, and business leaders at their home at the time, Memorial Auditorium, to introduce their plan to pay for and build a new arena for their hockey team.

They called if The Crossroads, and unveiled scale models of what is now known as KeyBank Center.

It was the same week that the FDA first approved the injectable form of birth control known as Depo-Provera for use in the U.S., when we still sought out VHS tapes for our home VCRs, when you could still find several models of station wagons for sale, and even get them fixed at numerous Sears Auto Service Centers in Western New York.