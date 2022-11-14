News 2 You: A look back at what was happening the third week of November

The end of an era in junk food, the beginning of a new era for Buffalo's re-birth, and new rules for flying. It all made news this week in decades past.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years ago this week was when BP agreed to pay a record $4.5 billion fine in connection with a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico after one of its oil rigs exploded, killing 11 workers, and sparking what was arguably the biggest environmental disaster in U.S. history.

That same week Hostess, which had gone bankrupt after 82 years in business, announced it would cease operations and lay off most of its 18,000 workers.

As part of its liquidation it would also be selling off its venerable product line.

However, just 8 months later, a newly formed company which bought the rights to them, began knocking out the Twinkies, cupcakes and Ho-Hos once again, much to the relief of junk food junkies everywhere.

Closer to home, preservationists rallied to stop the planned demolition of the old Bethlehem Steel administration building in Lackawanna. They were unsuccessful in their efforts and the building was later demolished.

New York's first gentleman Bill Hochul was serving as the U.S. Attorney for Western New York, no one had even begun thinking about cashless tolls on the NY Thruway and getting rid of the toll plazas, and the play by play voice of the Buffalo Sabres, Rick Jeanneret, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this week in 2012.

20 years ago this week, when Rudy Giuliani was still highly regarded as "America's Mayor" for his performance after 9-11, and when thousands came to see him as part of UB's Distinguished Speaker series, another outcome of the terror attacks was upon us, which would forever change the way you would come to fly.

The TSA's new federal passenger screeners were now on duty in every airport in America, although it would another four years before your pre boarding ritual included having to remove your shoes.

And renderings of the first buildings to be constructed at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus were unveiled to the public this week in 2002.

30 years ago this week, teen arsonists set a fire that ended up consuming the buildings comprising the Immaculate Heart of Mary Orphanage, which had stood for more than a century on William Street in Cheektowaga.

As a result, the structures of the sprawling complex, which had been abandoned for several years before the fire, would be torn down.