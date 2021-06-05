Newfane Senior High School holding annual prom dress drive

On Saturday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the PTSA will be collecting dresses, shoes and purses for students in the Newfane High School senior class.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — The fourth annual Newfane Senior High School senior prom dress drive is happening this weekend.

On Saturday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the PTSA will be collecting dresses, shoes and purses for students in the Newfane High School senior class. High school seniors will then be able to select items for free on June 12, to be worn at their "senior sendoff."

Organizers are asking for donations in good condition. Any donated items should be cleaned beforehand.

Items can be dropped off at the outdoor vendor fair located at 3795 Coomer Road in Newfane. Donations are tax-deductible.

"This is the first year the newly formed Newfane Alumni Association is taking over the 'prom closet'' and we want to celebrate these seniors that have had a very abnormal high school career due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jill Keys, Newfane Alumni Association president and Newfane High School teacher.