Newfane native, Williamsville North graduate dies of COVID-19

Jamie Seitz graduated from Williamsville North in 1987. The district had just inducted him into its Athletic Hall of Fame in February.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Newfane native who moved to North Carolina to be a teacher and coach years ago is one of the latest to die COVID-19.

Seitz was a physical education teacher, as well as a basketball and golf coach at Lincoln Charter School right outside Charlotte, North Carolina.