The Town of Newfane is hosting an event to get rid of old electronic waste for residents.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — Those looking to get rid of their electronics in the Newfane area will have the opportunity on October 28 from 9am - 1pm.

The town is hosting the e-waste recycling event at the highway garage on McKee Street. No appointments are required to be made but proof of residency will be requested.

To learn what can and cannot be donated people can call the Highway Department at 716 778-8844 Monday-Thursday 7:00am until 4:15pm with questions.

