New Yorkers report issues certifying weekly unemployment benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Yorkers who tried to recertify for unemployment benefits this week have reported having issues.

Some of those people, who called 2 On Your Side Sunday said both the website and the phone system weren't working.

The New York State Department of Labor responded Sunday afternoon, taking to Twitter to say, in part, "We are currently working to resolve the issue. As a reminder, you can certify until Saturday, April 3 to receive the benefits you are entitled to for last week."

Last week some New Yorkers contacted 2 On Your Side about problems they had concerning the extra $300 in weekly federal benefits.