ALBANY - Dysfunction returned to the state Capitol on Thursday when the sharply divided Senate devolved into gridlock, threatening to derail the final three weeks of New York's legislative session.

With the Republican-led Senate reeling from the absence of a key GOP senator, Democrats countered Thursday with a show of strength, voting en masse against a Republican-sponsored bill to ensure its defeat.

The vote highlighted the ongoing trouble in the Senate: Neither Republicans nor Democrats currently have enough votes to pass bills on their own.

Here's what's going on — or, perhaps, not going on — in the state Senate:

Even split

The Republican conference controls the 63-seat state Senate because it has 32 members: 31 Republicans and Sen. Simcha Felder, a rogue Democrat from Brooklyn who sits with the GOP.

But Sen. Tom Croci, R-Suffolk County, was recalled to active duty in the Navy. He remains in the Senate but was absent this week, leaving the GOP with just 31 members.

The Senate's Democratic conference also has 31 members, meaning neither conference has enough to pass anything on its own.

Republicans, meanwhile, control what bills come to the floor for a vote.

It's unclear if Croci will return to the Senate at all before the session is slated to end June 20. He has already announced he won't seek re-election in the fall.

Concussion vote

Faced with a Democratic maneuver to try and force a vote on an amendment to bolster abortion rights in New York, Republicans ended the Senate's daily session Wednesday without taking up any bills.

On Thursday, the GOP changed course, allowing a vote on a bill to require private schools to follow the same concussion protocols for athletic events that public schools do.

But with the GOP lacking a majority, Democrats stuck together and voted against the bill. With just 31 votes in favor of it and 30 votes against, the bill failed. (It takes 32 votes to approve anything in the Senate.)

S4279, sponsored by Sen. Ranzenhofer, lost 31-30 (unofficial). Requires minimum standards for nonpublic schools relating to mild traumatic brain injuries. https://t.co/wmKTdfRfrq — New York Senate (@NYSenate) May 31, 2018

The vote showcased the Democrats newfound power: If they vote en masse, they can block anything Republicans try to do as long as Croci is absent.

It was the first Senate bill to be voted down on the floor since 2014.

Finger-pointing

Unsurprisingly, the vote Thursday led to a verbal battle among Democratic and Republican leaders.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, D-Suffolk County, accused Democrats of playing "shameless games" and causing the gridlock. He faulted them for blocking a bill that would help ensure safety among student athletes to prove a political point.

"The Democrats have decided they don't want to govern," Flanagan told reporters after the vote.

"They want to have politics rule the day. It's embarrassing. It's disgusting."

Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said her conference's vote wasn't about the substance of the bill, but rather a protest against Republicans dispatching with normal Senate procedure.

The Republican-led Senate did not have an "active list" on Thursday, which is a list of bills the chamber intends to take up for a vote.

Instead, the GOP took up the bill without putting it on the list, which effectively prevents Democrats from attaching amendments to the bills.

"What we witnessed is really unfortunate," Stewart-Cousins told reporters. "It's an assault on the way we do things in the Senate and that means its an assault on our democracy."

Can't anyone break a tie?

That's a point of contention.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who is the Senate's president, can't break a tie on a vote on an actual bill.

But Democrats claim she can cast a tie-breaking vote on procedural matters.

Hochul was in her office abutting the Senate chamber on Wednesday and Thursday, waiting to cast a procedural vote to insert language that would bolster abortion rights in New York to a separate bill that was up for a vote.

Republicans, however, claim Hochul can't break a tie regardless of the type of vote.

"The lieutenant governor has no right whatsoever to vote on anything, by statute, by constitution," Flanagan said.

Hochul entered the Senate chamber after the concussion bill was voted down Thursday. Republicans adjourned before she took her spot on the rostrum.

Will Croci be back?

It's unclear.

Christine Geed, a spokeswoman for Croci, said he remains out on military leave and has said it's possible he could "bounce back and forth for the remainder of the legislative session."

"I do not, however, have an itinerary for him at this time," Geed said in an email.

Flanagan said he wasn't sure if Croci would return.

"That remains an open question," Flanagan said. "That's a topic of discussion for Senator Croci and the federal government."

Why does it matter?

In order to pass a bill into law in New York, the Senate and Assembly have to pass it.

Without a functioning Senate, any number of measures can't become law: sales-tax extenders, a measure to extend the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse and a push to pass a broader sports-betting law -- to name a few.

What next?

The Senate and Assembly are scheduled to remain in session through June 20.

There had been some talk among Senate Republicans about ending the session early, given Croci's absence.

But Democrats have shown no interest in doing so.

The deadlock will likely be decided this fall, when all 63 seats in the Senate are up for election.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved