Police say a gunman was "on a mission" to target family members Wednesday when he shot three family members before leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a fatal shootout.

The suspect, who has not been identified, shot two people at a west side home around 9:40 a.m, killing a female victim and injuring a male victim. Rochester Police Deputy Chief LaRon Singletary said the deceased woman had been involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect.

Police say the suspect then drove to the east side and shot a man in his 20s on Frances Avenue around 10:25 a.m. That victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was the suspect's son. After he was shot, he ran onto the nearby grounds of School 25, were he collapsed. The incident prompted the school to go into a lockout.

Witnesses from both scenes described a similar vehicle, a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates. Law enforcement patrols spotted the van around 11:15 a.m. near Emerson Street and followed the suspect as he zig-zagged back towards the east side.

Monroe County Sherrif's Office Chief Deputy Michael Foweler said that the suspect fired at a deputy on foot as he traveled south on North Goodman Street and turned onto Forester Street, just north of Bay Street.

Officers returned fire and followed the vehicle to Frances St, where the suspect crashed into another vehicle and ended up in a driveway.

"Shots were exchanged and the suspect was fatally struck," Singletary said.

The shootout took place around the corner from School 25 and the scene of the earlier shooting. Media members assembled nearby witnessed the crossfire up close, some just yards away from the van as gunfire erupted.

"I know that there are videos that show the level of danger that occurred," said Fowler.

School 25 at Bay and Goodman was in a lockout for most of the day because of the heavy police activity in that area, according to a district official. All city schools were on lockout during the pursuit, which lasted almost an hour.

Multiple shooting scenes

The pursuit began after multiple shootings occurred at different locations Wednesday morning. Witnesses from both scenes described a similar rental van with out-of-state license plates.

Police have confirmed that one person was killed on Post Avenue near Arnett Boulevard and another transported to a local hospital. A 911 call was received from that location around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Crystal Zastrocky, standing with her son, describes what she saw at School 25. Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Police received a call for another shooting near School 25 on Frances Avenue at 10:25 a.m., near the intersection of Bay and Goodman.

Police said a male victim was shot there and then ran onto the school's playground.

Investigators believed the shootings were related because of a vehicle description offered by witnesses at both scenes.

The mother of the shooting suspect is consoled at Goodman and Bay Street. Carlos Ortiz/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Rochester police Capt. Tony McMullen talks about the second shooting in the Goodman St. area.Tina MacIntyre-Yee, @tyee23

Rochester police at School 25 investigating a shooting on the playground. Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Includes reporting by staff writers Meaghan McDermott, Steve Orr, Gary Craig, Will Cleveland and Tracy Schuhmacher

