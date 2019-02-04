ALBANY, N.Y. — Special Olympics New York now says it's been assured by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the organization will receive the full $200,000 in state funding it received last year.

That's after it was revealed in the recently approved state budget that the organization would be getting a $50,000 cut from previous years, down to $150,000.

The state's original budget came just days after a proposal to eliminate $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics on the federal level was reversed and restored.

Special Olympics New York CEO Stacey Hengsterman released a short statement to 2 On Your Side Tuesday morning, which you can read below.



"Special Olympics NY is thankful to the Governor for fully funding the state's annual $1.1 million commitment, and restoring the $50,000 for the Unified Champion program. Special Olympics New York is grateful to the Governor for his generous support during a difficult budget year."

