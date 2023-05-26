Unpaid toll tickets and fees $275 million; nearly half from out of state drivers

In an audit from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, he says the state needs to do a better job of collecting toll related fees.

NEW YORK — There are more than $275 million in unpaid tolls and fees that are owed to the Thruway Authority according to an audit from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. And of that money that is still owed, nearly half is from out of state drivers.

"This audit has identified ways in which the Thruway can improve its collection of tolls and fees,” DiNapoli said. “Based on the Authority’s response, I’m hopeful action will be taken to implement our recommendations to maximize revenue for the Thruway.”

Tolls and fees are the main source of revenue for the Thruway Authority. Around 90% of toll revenue is from E-ZPass holders and the rest is by mail.

In 2021, around 43% of unpaid tolls and fees ($119.3 million) was owed by out-of-state drivers, most of those from vehicles registered in New Jersey and Connecticut.

The collection efforts of overdue tolls was hindered when the Thruway Authority changed collection agencies going into 2021. There was no collection for many months as the new collection agency was established.

The following recommendations were made by DiNapoli: