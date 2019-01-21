According to the Associated Press, local governments in New York State are in danger of losing nearly $60 million in the new budget proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

If state lawmakers support the cut, more than 1,300 towns will lose funding.

The $175 billion state budget was submitted to lawmakers earlier this week.

The New York state Association of Towns finds to proposal to be "disrespectful," but Cuomo's budget spokesman claims it amounts to less than 1 percent of the standard annual budget for a town.

Relief from the cut could potentially be obtained if the governor's change to internet sales tax is supported.

The change could split up $350 million between the towns.