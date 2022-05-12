Thruway Authority seeking a system-wide toll rate hike

If approved, the rate hike would not go into effect until January 1 of 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that it plans to propose a system-wide rate hike on tolls.

The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% system-wide toll rate high for NY E-Z Pass customers, more for non- E-Z Pass..

If approved, the rate hike would not go into effect until January 1, 2024 so that's a little more than a year from now.

This would be the first increase for the NY E-Z Pass system-wide since 2010.

A Thruway Authority spokesperson said the money is needed to keep up with infrastructure needs, noting the authority does not get federal aid.

The documents for the proposal were just filled and the proposal will be discussed in a board meeting this coming Monday.