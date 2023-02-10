Supplemental SNAP benefit ending this month

Those getting SNAP benefits will receive a supplemental benefit of at least $95 by February 24. The program ends this month.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive additional food benefits for February, including those that already receive the maximum allowable level.

The additional SNAP benefit is issued monthly to help New Yorkers who have suffered economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the last month the supplemental benefits will be distributed due to the changes in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which was adopted by Congress last year, ending the supplemental benefits.

"In addition to SNAP, these monthly benefits have proven to be invaluable to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity throughout the pandemic," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a release. "With these emergency supplemental benefits ending, we will continue to focus our efforts protecting New Yorkers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families by expanding eligibility and maximizing assistance through SNAP."

Those receiving SNAP benefits will receive a supplement of at least $95 by February 24.

SNAP recipients will begin receiving only their regular monthly benefit in March and moving forward.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) will be sending letters and text messages to SNAP recipients, letting them know the additional benefit will be ending.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, "The additional food benefits provided throughout the public health crisis have helped alleviate much uncertainty among New Yorkers who were unsure about being able to put food on the table. It's important that affected households seek out other available assistance that may help with offsetting other household costs."

For more information: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/snap/.