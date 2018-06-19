ALBANY -- New York plans to sue the federal government over its "zero tolerance" policy of separating children from their families as they cross the Mexican border.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state will file a lawsuit within two weeks over the Trump administration policy, saying at least 70 children who have been detained at the border have been shipped to private facilities in New York.

"Politics aside, philosophy aside, children have legal rights. Parents have legal rights," Cuomo said. "That's established firmly in the federal and state constitutions and in case law."

Cuomo said the children have been separated from their families and brought to privately-owned facilities that the federal government contracts with.

Several of the facilities are in Westchester County, Cuomo said, including in Dobbs Ferry; Lincolndale; and Yonkers. There are also some children being housed in Kingston.

He did not offer more details about the situation in New York.

The situation "I believe it's political motivated, and the children are basically being used as a bargaining chip with the Congress to get what the administration wants," said Cuomo, a Democrat seeking a third term and a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

President Donald Trump and his administration said they are merely following federal law and are urging Democrats to pass a new law to address the separation of illegal immigrant families at the border.

"All we need is good legislation and we get it taken care of," Trump said Tuesday. "We have to get the Democrats to go ahead and work with us."

Adults caught crossing the border without using legal means are facing criminal charges.

Meanwhile, at least 2,000 children have been taken away from their parents and guardians and being housed in separate facilities -- creating a national outrage.

Cuomo said New York has legal grounds to file a lawsuit in part because of children being brought to the state to be housed here under the federal Unaccompanied Alien Child program.

The lawsuit will be brought by several state agencies to "protect the health and well-being of children being held at least 10 different facilities across the state and at others throughout the nation," Cuomo's office said.

The American Civil Liberties Union already has a lawsuit against the federal policy working its way through the courts.

Cuomo said he believes the federal action is illegal, citing previous case law and constitutional protections afforded citizens and non-citizens.

"It’s a violation of the constitutional rights of the parents to the care, custody and control of their children," Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters. "This is a well-founded principle. It is in state constitutions; it is in the federal constitution."

