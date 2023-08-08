State Supreme Court judge halts new cannabis licenses

NEW YORK — Another update on the legalization of marijuana in New York.
On Monday night, a state Supreme Court judge halted any new cannabis licenses from being awarded in New York.
The judge issued a temporary restraining order after four military veterans sued New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management.
They say prioritizing licenses for people with prior cannabis convictions and not issuing licenses to disabled veterans and other minority groups violates state law.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday.