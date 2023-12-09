Siena Poll: NYers attitudes towards migrants

Poll finds nearly 85% of New Yorkers believe migrants want a better life in the US.

NEW YORK — A new poll is showing the attitude of New Yorkers towards migrants.

The poll, conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, found that nearly 85 percent of New Yorkers believe most of the current migrants living in the state - only want to build a better life for themselves and their families.

“Over 40% of all New Yorkers believe that immigrants take more than they offer society. About a third believe current migrants are dangerous, perhaps even criminal, only want hand-outs and are a source of illegal drugs. But in each of these cases more New Yorkers disagree with, rather than hold, these judgments,” said Don Levy, SCRI’s Director in a release. “Large majorities of Republicans see immigrants and current migrants as dangerous but Democrats and independents disagree. While a small majority of Republicans say that America no longer needs new immigrants, overwhelming majorities of Democrats and independents say that we do.”

However, it also found that 31 percent believe that people trying to immigrate to the US are dangerous - and 38 percent believe migrants are the source of illegal drugs entering our country.

“Despite concerns that some New Yorkers have about the recent influx of migrants, 84% of all New Yorkers agree that most of the current migrants want only to build a better life for themselves and their family and 69% agree that America should continue to live by the words written on the Statue of Liberty, ‘Give me your tired, your poor…send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me’,” Levy said.