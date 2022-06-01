Siena Poll: Majority of NY voters support new gun, abortion laws

76% of voters say they approve of a new law that would require a permit to purchase a semi-automatic rifle.

That's according to a Siena College poll that was released on Thursday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 bills into law earlier this month.

The bills include banning anyone under the age of 21 from buying or owning a semi-automatic rifle. The bills also aim to strengthen red flag laws and limit the sale of body armor to only law enforcement. In addition, large scale ammunition magazines will no longer be legal in New York State.

The poll also says that 79% of registered voters would like to see the Supreme Court uphold a New York law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun.

“More than three-quarters of voters think the new law – requiring a permit to obtain a semi-automatic rifle going forward – will be good for New York, including at least 65% of every demographic group. It’s worth noting that 67% of Republicans and 73% of gun owners (about one-fifth of all voters) think the law will be good,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“Likewise, more than three-quarters of voters want the Supreme Court to uphold New York’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun, including 72% of gun owners and 79% of Republicans (even more than the 77% of independents),” Greenberg said. “By a smaller, 58-24% margin, voters say outlawing body or armored vests except for law enforcement will be good for the state. Two-thirds of Democrats support the ban, as do 53% of independents, 50% of Republicans, and 54% of gun owners.”

Siena researchers also polled registered voters in New York about the state's new law enhancing legal protections for those seeking or performing abortions.

According to the poll, 63% of voters say the new law protecting individuals seeking or performing abortions will be good for the state. Sixty percent of the voters say they want the Supreme Court to uphold the Roe v. Wade decision.