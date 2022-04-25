Siena Poll: NYers approve of suspending gas tax; disapprove funding for new Bills stadium

While New Yorkers may approve the temporary suspending of the gas tax, they do not approve of the state spending $600 million to build a new stadium in Orchard Park.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new Siena Poll out shows that most New Yorkers approve of the state temporarily suspending the gas tax, but disapprove spending $600 million towards a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The poll, conducted by the Siena Research Institute at Siena College, was released on Monday.

Seventy three percent of the those surveyed for the poll say they approve of suspending the gas tax in New York. Sixteen percent did not approve.

“For New Yorkers, reducing the gas tax appears to be in the same category as mom and apple pie. At least two-thirds of voters of every demographic group – party, region, age, gender, race, income, religion, ideology – approve of the state suspending its share of the gas tax between June and December,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

During her budget proposal, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state would suspend $.16 from its per gallon gas tax from June 1 and through December 31, in an effort to help motorists in New York state deal with the increase of gas prices.

While New Yorkers may approve the temporary suspending of the gas tax, they do not approve of the state spending $600 million to build a new stadium in Orchard Park for the Bills.

“Also uniting voters is their disapproval of the state kicking in $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. It’s opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group,” Greenberg said.

Sixty three percent of those polled say they disapprove the state contributing $600 million in funds while only 24% approve.