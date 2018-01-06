One female state worker brought a federal civil suit May 25 against New York, claiming she was subject to "unlawful retaliation" after she testified against a male co-worker for sexual harassment.

In another case a few days later, a female attorney filed a federal discrimination complaint against the state after she says she was subject to sexual harassment by a male boss, who "fostered a sexualized frat boy culture."

Both men involved in the cases have been fired, but the cases have brought new exposure to how New York government handles sexual-harassment complaints amid the #MeToo movement and as Gov. Andrew Cuomo seeks re-election this fall.

Cuomo's political rivals have seized on the cases as evidence state government has not fully developed policies to root out misdeeds among state workers.

In one case, former Monroe County District Attorney is a defendant. In the other, the complainant is a former Rockland County prosecutor.

For its part, Cuomo's office said it fired both male workers when investigations into their actions were completed. And it pointed out that the state has about 118,000 workers under executive control.

Also, the state Legislature and Cuomo agreed to a set of new sexual-harassment lawsin the state budget adopted in March.

"What women are saying today is, no how, no way, no more," Cuomo said April 10 when he announced an investigation into former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned amid allegations he abused women outside the workplace.

"And that is a great thing and I think we have a moment today in society to make change."

Critics, though, said New York's new laws and previous actions haven't gone far enough.

A group of seven women who said they were sexually harassed while working in the state Legislature said victims weren't included in the new policies -- which were drafted by male political leaders in Albany, including one, Sen. Jeff Klein, who himself has been accused of forcibly kissing an aide.

Case of 'failure'

In her federal discrimination complaint, Patricia Gunning said James "Jay" Kiyonaga sexually harassed her and other female employees at the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

Gunning, a former Rockland County prosecutor, said she ultimately resigned amid pressure she would be fired by Kiyonaga, who was second in command at the agency.

Her complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission states she is bringing the action "in light of the complete failure of the governor's office and the state to deal with this serial sexual harasser and discriminator, and because of the discrimination and retaliation she has endured."

The state said the case was referred to the Inspector General's Office after Gunning brought her complaints, after she already left the agency, to Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa.

DeRosa referred the case to the IG, which in a letter May 30 to the agency said it found Kiyonaga had a "history of improper and sexually inappropriate acts towards and comments to fellow staff members and subordinates at the Justice Center."

Kiyonaga was fired later that day.

The state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, which oversees the Justice center, said it "does not tolerate harassment of any kind. Based on the findings of the Inspector General’s Office, Mr. Kiyonaga has been terminated by our agency."

Gunning's attorney Ilann M. Maazel said after Kiyonaga's dismissal, "MeToo has finally arrived in New York state government."

He added, "For years, Ms. Gunning felt ostracized and alone as she suffered sexual discrimination and retaliation at work. Today, she is vindicated."

'Unlawful retaliation'

In the other case, Gina Bianchi filed a federal lawsuit May 25 claiming that Green, who heads the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, and others in state government, including Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott, mistreated her.

Bianchi contends that she and another female worker were punished last year after they testified before investigators with the Inspector General's Office about sexual-harassment complaints against Brian Gestring, who was the agency's director of forensic services.

Gestring was ultimately fired in March after news reports about the allegations against him, but Bianchi said in the lawsuit that Green met with her after her testimony and "was actually an interrogation."

In a subsequent meeting with Green, he told her "she was being terminated from her position as Special Counsel, effective immediately," the complaint said.

Because of civil-service protections, though, Bianchi was ultimately demoted to a lower position with a salary of $44,000 less per year, the complaint said.

"Plaintiff's loss of her position has resulted in physical distress, severe emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of career and reputation, and severe anxiety due to the stigma, shunning and alienation caused by, and resulting from, Defendants' unlawful actions," the lawsuit said.

DCJS on Friday declined to comment on the case, citing it as a legal matter.

After Gestring was let go, the agency said it fired him after another investigation into his behavior.

Political barbs

Cuomo's Democratic primary opponent, Cynthia Nixon, has sought to seize on the cases, saying it is shows the state isn't taking sexual harassment serious enough.

In a statement May 24, Nixon said Cuomo's "record of being an 'ally' to women includes ignoring numerous reports of sexual harassment within his own administration."

New York spent more than $11 million over the past decade settling claims by workers — almost all of them women — in harassment cases, a review in February by the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau found.

In his campaign announcement May 23, Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for governor, also criticized the cases in New York government.

"I'm going to ask you to believe in yourselves, to believe in New York again and believing in New York starts with believing the courageous women who come forward, in Albany or anywhere else in the state, to speak out against abusers," Molinaro said.

"The days of sexual harassment, assaults and hush money payouts must end."

Cuomo, meanwhile, touted New York laws to toughen sexual-harassment policies when he accepted the Democratic nomination for governor at the party's convention May 24.

"This is the moment in history to make the reform and end it and end it once and for all, and New York is going to be the state to do it," Cuomo said. "It ends here, and it ends now."

